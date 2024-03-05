India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on Tuesday Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the country’s 24th premier.

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

This is the second consecutive time that he has been elected as PM.

He was later administered oath by President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony at the at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Shehbaz and highlighted friendly nature of Russian-Pakistan relations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also congratulated PM Shehbaz and said the UN looks forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues, Radio Pakistan reported.