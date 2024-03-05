AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 115.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.66%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.6%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.47%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.74%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.54%)
PPL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.16%)
PRL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.53%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.86%)
SEARL 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.62%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.92%)
SSGC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.39%)
UNITY 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,750 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.59%)
BR30 22,761 Decreased By -316 (-1.37%)
KSE100 65,544 Decreased By -408.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 22,241 Decreased By -175.9 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 11:14am

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, according to a projection by Edison Research, ahead of a slew of contests known as Super Tuesday when he is expected to further strengthen his grip on the party’s presidential nomination.

In North Dakota former President Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is expected to dominate Tuesday’s elections, when 15 states and one US territory vote in the biggest day in the primary calendar.

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

Former UN ambassador Haley won her first nominating contest on Sunday, the Washington, D.C., primary, but has no clear path to the nomination in a primary season where Trump has won the first eight contests and is expected to carry almost all the remaining races going forward.

Trump is focused on a likely general election rematch in November with US President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Donald Trump US president Joe Biden North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses Former UN ambassador Haley

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories