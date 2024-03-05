AIRLINK 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.89%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
DFML 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 70.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FCCL 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
FFBL 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.06%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.13%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 129.86 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.38%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
SEARL 51.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.26%)
SNGP 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 73.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.35%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 6,796 Increased By 5.9 (0.09%)
BR30 23,006 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.31%)
KSE100 65,951 Decreased By -1.1 (-0%)
KSE30 22,379 Decreased By -38 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar a spectator to China news, yen ponders rate risks

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:01am

SYDNEY: The dollar held steady on the yuan on Tuesday as markets digested a welter of policy statements out of China, while a rebound in Tokyo inflation seemed to take Japan a step closer to the end of negative interest rates.

There was more action in bitcoin, which gained 1.2% to $68,341 after surging more than 7% on Monday. The blockchain asset has benefited from flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, most notably in the United States.

Early news out of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) contained few surprised with Beijing sticking with an economic growth target of 5% and a budget deficit of 3%.

Analysts say meeting the target will be a challenge as a protracted property crisis, low consumption, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions drag on activity. The yuan was little changed at 7.1987, as markets hoped more concrete stimulus measures would emerge.

The Japanese yen held steady after data showed Tokyo core inflation sped up to 2.5% in February, from 1.8% the previous month.

The measure excluding food and energy did slow to 3.1%, but stayed above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

“Inflation jumped to well above 2% and will remain around that level for a few months,” by Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

“Accordingly, we’re sticking to our forecast that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates into positive territory next month.”

Dollar eases as Fed clues awaited; bitcoin hits 2-year high

Many analysts expect rates to rise to zero in April after Japan’s wage round ends.

The dollar was a fraction lower at 150.44 yen, having again shied away from resistance around 150.85, which has capped the currency for more than three months now.

A break higher would open the way to November’s top at 151.92, but would also run the risk of provoking Japanese intervention to buy the yen.

Markets currently imply around a 64% chance the Federal Reserve will start cutting US rates in June and ease by around 75 basis points this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a chance to update investors on his own outlook when he appears before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The euro idled at $1.0853, having tested resistance around $1.0866.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was unchanged at 103.840.

The European Central Bank (ECB) holds a meeting on Thursday and markets are convinced it will keep rates at 4.0%.

Futures imply an 88% probability that cuts will start in June and have priced in 89 basis points of easing for 2024.

“The persistence of sticky services CPI and signs of services picking up more broadly in survey data suggest that ECB will continue to highlight patience and further maintaining of restrictive policy,” argued analysts at Westpac.

“After holding tests below $1.0800 last week, EUR/USD looks set to test the $1.0900-50 area, the middle its range since late December.”

Sterling steadied at $1.2692 ahead of the British budget on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has been trying to dampen speculation about big pre-election tax cuts.

Australian Dollar US dollar Chinese yuan Japanese Yen

Comments

200 characters

Dollar a spectator to China news, yen ponders rate risks

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Read more stories