Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:39am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.06, a gain of Re0.20 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.26 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed authorities concerned to “immediately engage” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance discussions regarding the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Radio Pakistan reported.

He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting to review strategies for the country’s economic revival and growth in Islamabad hours after he was elected the premier.

Globally, the US dollar held steady on the yuan on Tuesday as markets digested a welter of policy statements out of China, while a rebound in Tokyo inflation seemed to take Japan a step closer to the end of negative interest rates.

There was more action in bitcoin, which gained 1.2% to $68,341 after surging more than 7% on Monday. The blockchain asset has benefited from flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, most notably in the United States.

Early news out of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) contained few surprised with Beijing sticking with an economic growth target of 5% and a budget deficit of 3%.

Analysts say meeting the target will be a challenge as a protracted property crisis, low consumption, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions drag on activity. The yuan was little changed at 7.1987, as markets hoped more concrete stimulus measures would emerge.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was unchanged at 103.840.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second day on Tuesday as pledges by China, the world’s biggest crude importer, to transform its economy amid stuttering growth since the COVID pandemic failed to impress investors concerned about slower consumption.

Brent futures for May fell 3 cents to $82.77 a barrel by 0159 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 11 cents, to $78.63.

Brent settled 75 cents lower at $82.80 a barrel on Monday, while WTI settled down $1.24 at $78.74 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

