AIRLINK 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.89%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
DFML 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 70.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FCCL 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
FFBL 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.06%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.13%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 129.86 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.38%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
SEARL 51.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.26%)
SNGP 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 73.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.35%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.49%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 6,796 Increased By 5.9 (0.09%)
BR30 23,006 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.31%)
KSE100 65,951 Decreased By -1.1 (-0%)
KSE30 22,379 Decreased By -38 (-0.17%)
Indian shares set to extend rise after strong economic data, domestic flows

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, after closing at new record highs for three straight sessions, while Asian peers were subdued ahead of Federal Reserve Chair’s congressional testimony and key US jobs data due later in the week.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,485.50 as of 7:56a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above its Monday’s close of 22,405.60.

Both the Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex closed at new record highs for three straight sessions after data showed that the Indian economy grew at 8.4% in October-December, marking its fastest pace of growth in six quarters.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Services significantly raised its 2024 growth forecast to 6.8% from an earlier projection of 6.1% following the growth data.

Sustained domestic inflows have also aided the rally. Domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth 35.43 billion rupees ($427.3 million) on Monday, while foreign portfolio investors offloaded 5.64 billion rupees of shares.

Energy helps Indian shares inch up to record close for third session

“Given the positive domestic sentiments, we expect market momentum to continue over the next few sessions,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

However, the broader, more domestically-focussed small and mid-caps could remain under pressure, on concerns over excessive fund inflows into the segments, two analysts said.

Asian markets were subdued on the day, while Wall Street equities closed lower overnight.

Indian shares

