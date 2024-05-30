AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power loadshedding to continue on high-loss feeders, says Leghari

  • Providing electricity to such feeders will add to power sector losses, energy minister says
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 05:24pm

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that loadshedding would continue on high-loss feeders.

Addressing a press conference, Leghari sitting alongside Ali Pervaiz Malik, State Minister for Finance and Revenue, shared that the electricity demand across Pakistan, as per a report dated May 29, 2024, stood at 25,820MW while 21,588MW of electricity was generated and fed to the system.

The minister said that 4,232MW of electricity was not provided to the system, leading to loadsheddding.

The federal minister said loadshedding categorically occurred on loss-bearing feeders i.e. Category 3-8 feeders.

‘Frequent’ loadshedding: JI to hold protests against KE on Saturday

“We didn’t provide electricity to these feeders, because this will add to losses in the power sector, which cannot be borne by the country’s economy,” he said.

“The economic loadshedding would continue because we cannot afford to increase our circular debt further,” he said.

The minister said until the distribution companies change their course and control their losses with the assistance of provincial governments, “loadshedding will continue on these high-loss feeders”.

“Areas where electricity theft is rampant need to be penalized,” he said.

The federal minister admitted that loadshedding was witnessed on Category-1,2 feeders, where losses are lower than 20%, owing to technical faults.

“We have directed the CEOs of distribution companies to improve their service quality and end power outages on no-loss feeders,” he said.

Excessive loadshedding: Nepra slaps Rs50m penalty on KE, 4 other Discos

The minister said the system has enough generation and transmission capacity to meet the electricity demand, which is expected to increase in the coming summer months.

Leghari said that 7,000MW is being generated through hydel sources, while the country has a hydel capacity of 10,000MW. “Several power plants would kick in as well, enhancing our generation,” he said.

Govt to continue net-metering policy

The federal minister reiterated that the government would continue its current net-metering policy. “We have started conducting calculations on it, and once we feel the need for its revision, it will be announced through a policy statement,” he said.

Explaining the net-metering mechanism, Leghari said that at present, a unit is swapped for a unit, while the power companies purchase the excess unit produced by the consumer at the set price.

Net-metering: turning up the heat on Pakistani people instead of IPPs

“The buying rate has remained unchanged since 2017, which may be revised because this increases the cost of electricity purchased,” he said.

“However, whoever has invested to date will continue to operate under the same conditions, without any changes to their licenses and terms & conditions,” he added.

“In a day or two, data regarding the power distribution will be provided through Roshan Pakistan app, which is available on Play Store,” he shared.

loadshedding solar net metering Pakistan power generation Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Net Metering Policy Ali Pervaiz Malik loadshedding in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Power loadshedding to continue on high-loss feeders, says Leghari

Rupee sustains further losses against US dollar

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

KSE-100 drifts higher in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Oil prices steady before stocks and inflation data, OPEC+ meeting

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Read more stories