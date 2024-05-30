AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Pakistan on Thursday launched its second communication satellite, Paksat-MM1, with an aim for a faster internet...
BR Web Desk | APP Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 06:13pm

Pakistan on Thursday launched its second communication satellite, Paksat-MM1, with an aim for a faster internet facility throughout the country.

Keeping in sight the growing needs of the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity in the country, the satellite was launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China.

This satellite project is being hailed as a hallmark of technological cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Pakistan.

Based on advanced communication technologies, PakSAT-MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. The launch ceremony will be shown live for media from the Islamabad and Karachi establishments of SUPARCO.

According to SUPARCO, “this high-power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band. Based on advanced communication technologies, PakSat-MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country. It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. It will provide various communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, Mobile bank –hauling and VSAT connectivity”.

Project Manager MM-1, SUPARCO, Dr Usman Iftikhar, said that the primary objective behind the PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is to strengthen Pakistan’s communication infrastructure would pave the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, Tele-education, E-health/Tele-medicine, E-governance and E-commerce while transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

He said that communication infrastructure is the backbone of any country and plays an important role in the development of the country and this satellite will help provide connectivity to the remote areas of the country. This satellite is a communication satellite which will be sent in Geostationary Orbit. The GEO orbit is at an altitude of about 36000 km from the Earth, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on a “momentous occasion”, saying the achievement marked a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space and communication capabilities, and he was proud of the national accomplishment.

The prime minister said that PakSAT-MM1 would not only enhance the lives of Pakistani citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

The premier said that the launch of the satellite was a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

“It is through such cooperative endeavours that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people.”

He said that positioning PakSAT-MM1 in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometres above Earth was an impressive feat that showcased the nation’s scientific and technological prowess.

Earlier, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.

The satellite iCube-Qamar mission marks Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort which is a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavours.

