Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the process of privatisation of electricity distribution companies and to hire experts in this regard.

A review meeting on electricity load management and measures against electricity theft presided over by the prime minister on Tuesday was given a briefing about the measures being taken regarding electricity load management and power theft.

The meeting was informed that during discussion between the chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal Minister for Power, an agreed action plan has been prepared regarding load management of electricity in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was told that under the action plan, electricity load shedding will be reduced in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, electricity bills will be recovered from defaulters and line losses will be reduced.

The meeting was further told that electricity loadshedding is being done in areas where electricity theft and line losses are high and bill recovery is very low.

Upgradation of South-North Transmission Line will bring about improvement in power transmission system. And task forces are being set up at provincial and divisional levels to prevent electricity theft and a weekly review of their performance will be carried out, the meeting was informed.

The prime minister directed to minimise load shedding in different areas of the country for the benefit of the consumers and wanted the situation of load management in extreme heat should be improved.

He said those involved in electricity theft would be dealt with strictly and added that mission against electricity theft would be taken to the logical conclusion and electricity theft will be completely eliminated.

He said that he would personally review the progress on prevention of electricity theft on a monthly basis and asked the provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to fully support in anti-electricity theft campaign.

He said the development and prosperity of the country require that all the government institutions perform their responsibilities effectively against electricity theft.

The premier directed that there should be no over-billing and instructed to set up a strategy regarding solarisation of tubewells in Balochistan as soon as possible

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for State Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, the chairman WAPDA, and relevant senior government officials.

The chief secretaries and inspectors general of police of all four provinces participated in the meeting through video link.

