NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Thursday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request for live broadcast of the hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing intra-court appeal (ICA) of the federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea was filed against the apex court’s 2023 verdict that annulled some of the NAB amendments and restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

During the previous hearing, former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the SC via video link. However, the hearing was adjourned without Imran getting a chance to speak as a petitioner in the matter.

In 2022, the former PM had announced to challenge the amendments to the National Accountability Bill in the SC, maintaining that the proposed changes will undermine the anti-graft body’s ability to prosecute “corrupt politicians.”

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former PTI chairman called for throwing the incumbent rulers behind bars for “shamelessly” passing the amendments in the NAB laws.

“They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws the way this government did,” Imran said then.