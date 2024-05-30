AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.87%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.62%)
FFBL 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
FFL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 139.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.52%)
HUMNL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.84%)
OGDC 131.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.81%)
PAEL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.38%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
SNGP 66.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TRG 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.63%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,834 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,276 Increased By 20.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 74,863 Increased By 26.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 24,019 Increased By 14.7 (0.06%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Thursday hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case, Aaj News...
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 01:03pm

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Thursday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request for live broadcast of the hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing intra-court appeal (ICA) of the federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea was filed against the apex court’s 2023 verdict that annulled some of the NAB amendments and restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

During the previous hearing, former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the SC via video link. However, the hearing was adjourned without Imran getting a chance to speak as a petitioner in the matter.

In 2022, the former PM had announced to challenge the amendments to the National Accountability Bill in the SC, maintaining that the proposed changes will undermine the anti-graft body’s ability to prosecute “corrupt politicians.”

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former PTI chairman called for throwing the incumbent rulers behind bars for “shamelessly” passing the amendments in the NAB laws.

“They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws the way this government did,” Imran said then.

NAB Supreme Court of Pakistan NAB amendments case

Comments

200 characters
KU May 30, 2024 01:10pm
That's called democracy by the people, but not for the people or their rights, and absolutely not for their right to question.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read more stories