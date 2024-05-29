May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-29

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated to collect nearly Rs1,296 billion from customs duties in 2024-25 for which trade taxes, including regulatory duties would be further increased on luxury and non-essential items in budget (2024-25).

The FBR has projected to collect Rs1,091 billion under the head of customs duty during 2023-24 as compared to estimated Rs1,296 billion in 2024-25, reflecting an increase of Rs 205 billion.

The heavy reliance on “trade taxes” would continue in the coming budget (2024-25) for achieving the assigned revenue collection targets during next fiscal year, sources said.

SIFC helps FBR collect Rs6.71trn in Jul-Mar FY24

A review of the Pakistan Customs Tariff revealed that many imported items including consumer goods, home appliances, finished products and non-essential items are already subjected to multiple “trade taxes” like customs duty, regulatory duty, additional customs duty (ADC), special customs duty, sales tax, withholding tax and excise duty.

The policy of reliance on “Trade Taxes” would continue in the next fiscal year, as mobilization of revenue at the domestic stage through documentation and broadening the tax base would not be an easy task in 2024-25, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR duties and taxes Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories