The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the maiden call of the CV MSC ANNA, the largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan.

This milestone underscores the terminal’s advanced capabilities and strategic significance in the region.

MSC ANNA, one of the largest vessels with an overall length of 400 meters, exemplifies the scale of operations that Hutchison Ports Pakistan can efficiently handle. As the country’s only deep-water container terminal, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, ensuring seamless management of ultra-large container vessels.

“Hutchison Ports Pakistan is proud to host such massive ships, reflecting our commitment to enhance Pakistan’s maritime industry”, said CS Kim, CEO Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

“Our facility regularly handles large vessels, previously berthing ships with capacities up to 14,000 TEUs and lengths of 366 meters.

Now, with the arrival of the CV MSC ANNA, which has a length of 400 meters and a capacity of 19,368 TEUs, we continue to demonstrate our capacity to handle the largest vessels efficiently.“

The arrival of these larger vessels is anticipated to reduce shipping costs.

The accommodation of such massive vessels is expected to significantly boost revenue for the government through increased port activities and trade.

This influx of larger vessels underscores the terminal’s pivotal role in not only strengthening Pakistan’s position in global trade but also in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, General Manager Operations, Karachi Port Trust was present to oversee the monumental event and his presence underscored the importance of this momentous occasion for SAPT and the broader maritime industry.

