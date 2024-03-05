AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
World Print 2024-03-05

Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

SYDNEY: Australia said on Monday Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian countries are facing serious defence threats as it set aside more funds for maritime security projects with ASEAN countries during a summit with regional leaders in Melbourne.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced A$286.5 million ($186.7 million) in funding for ASEAN projects in areas including maritime security, amid tensions over China’s growing assertiveness and its disputed claims to the South China Sea.

“We face destabilising, provocative and coercive actions including unsafe conduct at sea and in the air,” Wong said in a speech at the summit, without naming China.

“What happens in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait, in the Mekong subregion, across the Indo-Pacific, affects us all.” Melbourne is hosting leaders and officials from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) for a summit from Monday to Wednesday.

ASEAN member Myanmar was excluded due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Australia is using the 50th anniversary of its ties with ASEAN to bolster ties with the region as it deals with China’s growing diplomatic and military reach.

