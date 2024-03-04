Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, buoyed by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.07% higher at 10,805.23.

LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 18.1% and 11.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 94.6 million shares from 49.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.56 million) from 1.50 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 124.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.67 billion rupees, the data showed.