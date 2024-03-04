AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.07% higher at 10,805.23
Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, buoyed by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.07% higher at 10,805.23.

LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 18.1% and 11.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 94.6 million shares from 49.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials buoy

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.56 million) from 1.50 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 124.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.67 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

KIBOR falls after ‘lower-than-expected’ inflation reading

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Read more stories