NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was unchanged on Monday, but traders said it was expected to strengthen due to banks unwinding long dollar positions.

At 0815 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 145.50/146.50 per US dollar, the same as Friday’s close.

Kenyan shilling firms slightly in thin trading

Traders said importers were also holding off from buying dollars, anticipating that the shilling would gain.