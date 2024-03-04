AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,774 Increased By 57.7 (0.86%)
BR30 22,909 Increased By 392.5 (1.74%)
KSE100 65,758 Increased By 432.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 22,336 Increased By 190.3 (0.86%)
Markets

Russian rouble recovers some ground against US dollar

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 01:15pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar on Monday, regaining some of the ground lost late last week, under pressure at the start of the month as exporters reduced the supply of foreign currency.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 91.38 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 99.16 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.64.

The rouble could weaken towards 92.5 against the dollar, having now lost the support of month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenue to pay local liabilities, said Bogdan Zvarich of Banki.ru.

Russian rouble eases

The Russian currency had strengthened to 90.5 late last week before depreciating.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $83.47 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.9% to 1,132.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,285.9 points.

