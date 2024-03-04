AIRLINK 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.2%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.08%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
DGKC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FFBL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HBL 116.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUBC 115.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.19%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
OGDC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.64%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
PIAA 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.36%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PPL 116.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.43%)
PRL 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 52.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.61%)
SSGC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TELE 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 73.7 (1.1%)
BR30 22,839 Increased By 321.7 (1.43%)
KSE100 65,988 Increased By 661.9 (1.01%)
KSE30 22,395 Increased By 248.9 (1.12%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 2 and March 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Read here for details.

  • Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for president slot

Read here for details.

  • Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM slot

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill three terrorists in Karak operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Shehbaz Sharif elected as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • NA speaker summons Parliament’s joint session for presidential election on March 9

Read here for details.

  • OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Read here for details.

  • Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Read here for details.

