Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for president slot

Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM slot

Security forces kill three terrorists in Karak operation: ISPR

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan

NA speaker summons Parliament’s joint session for presidential election on March 9

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

