BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 2 and March 3, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM
- Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for president slot
- Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM slot
- Security forces kill three terrorists in Karak operation: ISPR
- Shehbaz Sharif elected as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan
- NA speaker summons Parliament’s joint session for presidential election on March 9
- OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter
- Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication
