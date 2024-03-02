PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

PPP’s candidate Sarfraz Bugti was officially elected on Saturday as the Balochistan chief minister after it emerged on Friday that he was elected unopposed.

Newly elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai chaired the session.

Bugti secured a total of 41 votes.

The PPP’s candidate was elected as CM on Friday unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him.

Provincial assembly’s speaker Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai announced the development in a brief press talk on Friday.

He congratulated the newly-elected chief minister and added that a formal announcement would be made during a session of the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday (today).

Earlier, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) jointly nominated Sarfraz Bugti as their candidate for the top slots in line with the formula decided to form government at the federal level and coalition government in Balochis­tan.