Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM slot

  • Elections for the post will be held on Sunday
BR Web Desk Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 05:52pm

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub filed on Saturday nomination papers for the elections for the office of prime minister.

Shehbaz is the joint candidate of PML-N and PPP, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ayub is the Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate.

The Secretary of the National Assembly has received the nomination papers.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly Secretariat issued the election schedule for the election of the PM, according to which the prime minister will be elected on Sunday, March 3.

The timing for the submission of the nomination papers for the post of prime minister ended on Saturday (today) at 2:00pm.

The prime minister is elected by Members of the National Assembly in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

According to Rule 32 of the National Assembly, “Election of the Prime Minister: - (1) After the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker following a general election or whenever the office of the Prime Minister falls vacant for any reason, the Assembly shall, to the exclusion of many other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the Prime Minster.”

