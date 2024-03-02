AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for president slot

BR Web Desk Published 02 Mar, 2024 01:58pm

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai submitted on Saturday their nomination papers for the president post.

Zardari is the joint candidate of PPP and the PML-N, while Achakzai is Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate.

In a post on X, PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan confirmed the development and said that “having a candidate from Balochistan, a deprived province, was a very strong message” for national unity from PTI founder Imran Khan.

The presidential elections will be held on March 9 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 4 (Monday).

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

Voting is held through a secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday appointed five presiding officers to conduct the election to the office of the President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals.

