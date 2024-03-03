AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
More than 30 killed in heavy rain in Pakistan

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2024 05:21pm
A general view of flooded houses following heavy rains in Gwadar, southwestern Balochistan province on March 1, 2024. Photo: AFP
PESHAWAR: More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours, with thousands of schools closed, officials said Sunday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the country, including the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday.

Eighteen children were among 26 killed in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a result of collapsed buildings.

Rain-hit Gwadar: NDMA, PDMA asked to step up relief efforts

“As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged.

At least 17 killed, 23 hurt in rain-related incidents across KP

In southern Balochistan province, five people were killed when buildings collapsed on Thursday and Friday, said Jahanzain Khan, head of the disaster management agency.

Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, local media reported.

Pakistan’s Meteorological Department anticipates further rainfall and snowfall across the region on Sunday.

