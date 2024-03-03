AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-03

Power consumption trends indicate de-industrialization in full swing

Hamid Waleed Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: Power generation and consumption trends indicate that deindustrialization is in full swing, said sources.

It may be noted that power generation has been falling since October 2023, hitting 33-month low in Nov 23, down by 8.2% YoY in Dec 23 and 2.5% YoY in Jan 24, they added.

Similarly, said the sources, power consumption is down by 8-10% across the country, driven by a decline in industrial and high-end domestic consumption.

It may be noted that Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has already warned that changes in energy prices are generally likely to have implications for the competitiveness of economies. The fear is that the energy price policies impede the capacity of the domestic industry to compete in export markets, predominantly for energy-intensive sectors.

Beyond that, a more profound concern is the disparity in the availability and price of energy might erode the productive efficiency in industrial units of some regions, eventually leading to deindustrialization, says a study conducted recently.

Both industrial and high-end domestic consumers are considered to be major contributors to power sector fixed costs. Decline in consumption of these consumers means fixed costs are spread over a smaller pool of consumption necessitating tariff increase for all consumers through QTAs and higher tariffs cause consumption to decline further, necessitating yet more increases in power tariffs and so on.

Power sector experts have feared that this cycle will eventually lead to the collapse of the power sector and decimate industry along the way.

The sources said the industrial representatives have recently made a detailed presentation to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to this effect where the competent authority has pledged to ensure power supply to them at 9 cents/kWh against TGE present level of over 14 cents/kWh ahead.

Similarly, in another development, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LESCO has also explained to the NEPRA authorities that exorbitant power tariffs, and not TGE phenomenon of tripping, was the prime cause behind low consumption of electricity in the LESCO region.

High cost power tariff is impacting the industrial growth negatively in terms of its contribution to the total production cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra power tariffs power generation Lesco PIDE SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Power consumption trends indicate de-industrialization in full swing

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories