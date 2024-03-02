Senate to consider resolution seeking ban on all social media websites

A resolution to ban Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube has made its way to the Senate and is set for discussion in the House on Monday.

According to the resolution, the move is required to protect the young generation from their “negative and devastating effects.”

The resolution, moved by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Tangi, states that social media “platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country.”

“Acknowledging the fact that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion,” the resolution read.

Furthermore, the resolution stated that these platforms were being used to spread fake news about various issues.

The resolution for a ban on popular social media platforms comes at a time when the country is experiencing problems accessing X, formerly Twitter.

For weeks, the interim government has kept quiet on an unprecedented blockage of the social networking platform.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Asia called on the caretaker government to ensure “unfettered access” to social media platforms.