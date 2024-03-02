Six PTI supporters arrested as party protests against alleged vote rigging

At least six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were arrested in Lahore during the party's protest against alleged vote rigging, Aaj News reported.

Lawyers who participated in the demonstration in Lahore were reportedly locked in a parking lot area.

Imran Khan's party workers protested at different locations across the country at 2 pm against the election results, which they claimed were not per Form 45s.

A protest was held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Dhabeji, Layyah, Karachi, Khanewal, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, and other major cities.

The PTI had announced it would protest against alleged rigging across the country today. The party announced over 30 locations in the Punjab province alone for its protests.

Earlier, opposition parties staged a protest demonstration against the alleged rigging in February 8 polls, rejecting the election results as “bogus”.

Supporters and workers of the JI, PTI, JUI-F and GDA shouted chants outside Karachi Press Club, denouncing the “theft” of the public election mandate.

The protesters also lifted banners and placards and waved their party flags to show unity against the elections’ “bogus outcome”. Amongst them, several were holding black flags.