MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P) have reached a formal agreement over the formation of a coalition government.

Both parties signed a three-point agreement on Friday. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal signed the agreement after talks between the two parties held at Ishaq Dar’s chamber in the National Assembly.

According to the details of the agreement, local bodies system, Karachi’s problems, and constitutional amendments are part of the agreement.

“MQM will sit on government benches instead of opposition,” as per the agreement signed by the leaders from both sides.

In return, the Muttahida will support PML-N in the elections of the prime minister.

Earlier, on February 19, the MQM-P demanded empowered local governments in Sindh to join the coalition government in the centre led by the PML-N.

The MQM-P spokesman confirmed that the party sought the PML-N’s support for its proposed three constitutional amendments aimed at empowering local governments to join the coalition government.

