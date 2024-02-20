Govt formation in centre: MQM-P reaffirms support to PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday assured it support to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led possible coalition government in the centre and sought devolution of powers to the grassroots level through constitutional amendments in return.

An MQM-P delegation met with the PML-N committee tasked to negotiate the power-sharing formula with political parties expected to join the forthcoming ruling coalition in the centre.

In an informal chat with journalists after the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, who was also part of the MQM-P delegation, said that his party has assured full support to the PML-N and PPP in government formation in the centre.

“We stand together with the PML-N and PPP in the difficult phase of government formation,” he said, adding the MQM-P hopes the two major parties agree on the joint statement soon.

Besides, Tessori, the MQM-P delegation included, the party Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, while PML-N delegates included Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

According to a spokesperson of the MQM-P, discussions were held on issues such as adopting a common strategy to deal with the challenges facing the country.

He said that deliberations were also held on strategies to address the problems of the people of Pakistan, especially the citizens of Sindh.

“MQM Pakistan also sought support from PML-N on three-point constitutional amendment in return of joining the government,” the party spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to resolve the problems faced by the country and to get out of the prevailing political and economic crises,” he further stated.

He said that giving constitutional protection to the devolution of powers and resources to the grassroots level is the top priority of MQM-P.

He further stated that the leaders of both parties agreed to continue consultations with regard to government formation.

