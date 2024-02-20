AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-20

Govt formation in centre: MQM-P reaffirms support to PML-N, PPP

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday assured it support to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led possible coalition government in the centre and sought devolution of powers to the grassroots level through constitutional amendments in return.

An MQM-P delegation met with the PML-N committee tasked to negotiate the power-sharing formula with political parties expected to join the forthcoming ruling coalition in the centre.

In an informal chat with journalists after the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, who was also part of the MQM-P delegation, said that his party has assured full support to the PML-N and PPP in government formation in the centre.

“We stand together with the PML-N and PPP in the difficult phase of government formation,” he said, adding the MQM-P hopes the two major parties agree on the joint statement soon.

Besides, Tessori, the MQM-P delegation included, the party Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, while PML-N delegates included Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

According to a spokesperson of the MQM-P, discussions were held on issues such as adopting a common strategy to deal with the challenges facing the country.

He said that deliberations were also held on strategies to address the problems of the people of Pakistan, especially the citizens of Sindh.

“MQM Pakistan also sought support from PML-N on three-point constitutional amendment in return of joining the government,” the party spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to resolve the problems faced by the country and to get out of the prevailing political and economic crises,” he further stated.

He said that giving constitutional protection to the devolution of powers and resources to the grassroots level is the top priority of MQM-P.

He further stated that the leaders of both parties agreed to continue consultations with regard to government formation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PMLN MQM P Kamran tessori

Comments

200 characters

Govt formation in centre: MQM-P reaffirms support to PML-N, PPP

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories