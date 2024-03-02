AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-02

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Tahir Amin Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended on February 29, 2024, increased by 1.27 per cent due to an increase in the prices of gas charges (15.52 per cent), bananas (5.25 per cent), onions (2.87 per cent), eggs (1.32 per cent), and moong (0.27 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.73 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (167.08 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), wheat flour (63.51 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), sugar (49.52 per cent), gur (45.52 per cent), garlic (43.22 per cent), salt powdered (39.30 per cent) and tea Lipton (31.10 per cent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of vegetable ghee 1kg (19.43 per cent), bananas (19.33 per cent), mustard oil (16.28 per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (15.28 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (12.50 per cent), LPG (8.51 per cent), chicken (1.28 per cent), and cigarettes (0.05 per cent).

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 per cent) items increased, 12 (23.53 per cent) items decreased and 25 (49.02 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 319.30 points against 315.31 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.36 per cent, 1.75 per cent, 1.86 per cent, 1.27 per cent, and 0.66 per cent respectively.

The items’ prices which increased during the period review include gas charges for Q1 (570 per cent), bananas (5.25 per cent), onions (2.87 per cent), eggs (1.32 per cent), tea prepared (0.84 per cent), potatoes (0.68 per cent), garlic (0.62 per cent), beef with bone (0.32 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.27 per cent), moong (0.27 per cent), sugar (0.18 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.08 per cent), Georgette (0.07 per cent), and mutton (0.04 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period review include tomatoes (11.48 per cent), maash (0.97 per cent), LPG (0.85 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.44 per cent), bread plain (0.35 per cent), gur (0.33 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.22 per cent), masoor (0.21 per cent), mustard oil (0.20 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.13 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.11 per cent), and chicken (0.09).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Read more stories