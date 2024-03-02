PARTLY FACETIOUS: Aik Zardari sab par bhari?

“Some renaming is required.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“No, leave him be, he has no name as is.”

“Aik Zardari sab pay bhari?”

“Well that name smacks of self-assessment, Shaukat Tarin successfully convinced heavyweight Zardari to approve a third-party audit, remember on the rental power projects…”

“Yes I recall, you want to rename Nawaz Sharif from chor, chor (thief, thief) to…”

“Nope again.”

“I was actually referring to the political party names - I reckon PML-N should be renamed Pakistan Middling (in terms of votes) Level (as in intensity) though the Nawaz must remain.”

“Nawaz means conferring something good on another, I mean you don’t say Nawaz someone with less sweets or less…”

“Right anyway, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf can be renamed Party Trailing (lagging) in Influence.”

“OK, that is kinda apt these days, but I reckon the MQM must change their name to EQM – Entirely Questionable Members.”

“The Nawaz party needs to be taken to task – I mean, the seats won by EQM reflect some powerful influences that remind us of the bygone era of their party creator…”

“Right, and then there is the Pakistan People’s Party, I would suggest…”

“Hey, their mandate is the least controversial, isn’t it! I mean, the seats they won, they were expected to win…”

“So what next?”

“Next nothing, carry on same o same o.”

“Can’t then purchasing power of each rupee I earn has contracted further.”

“The caretakers have expressed their satisfaction at their own performance…”

“I give up.”

