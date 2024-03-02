AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-02

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Aik Zardari sab par bhari?

“Some renaming is required.” “The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…” “No, leave him be, he has no name as...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

“Some renaming is required.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“No, leave him be, he has no name as is.”

“Aik Zardari sab pay bhari?”

“Well that name smacks of self-assessment, Shaukat Tarin successfully convinced heavyweight Zardari to approve a third-party audit, remember on the rental power projects…”

“Yes I recall, you want to rename Nawaz Sharif from chor, chor (thief, thief) to…”

“Nope again.”

“I was actually referring to the political party names - I reckon PML-N should be renamed Pakistan Middling (in terms of votes) Level (as in intensity) though the Nawaz must remain.”

“Nawaz means conferring something good on another, I mean you don’t say Nawaz someone with less sweets or less…”

“Right anyway, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf can be renamed Party Trailing (lagging) in Influence.”

“OK, that is kinda apt these days, but I reckon the MQM must change their name to EQM – Entirely Questionable Members.”

“The Nawaz party needs to be taken to task – I mean, the seats won by EQM reflect some powerful influences that remind us of the bygone era of their party creator…”

“Right, and then there is the Pakistan People’s Party, I would suggest…”

“Hey, their mandate is the least controversial, isn’t it! I mean, the seats they won, they were expected to win…”

“So what next?”

“Next nothing, carry on same o same o.”

“Can’t then purchasing power of each rupee I earn has contracted further.”

“The caretakers have expressed their satisfaction at their own performance…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMLN PARTLY FACETIOUS Shaukat Tarin

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Aik Zardari sab par bhari?

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories