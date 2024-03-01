PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sarfraz Bugti has been elected unopposed as the chief minister of Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

Provincial assembly’s speaker Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai announced the development in a brief press talk on Friday.

“Sarfraz Bugti has been elected CM Balochistan as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him,” he said.

He congratulated the newly-elected chief minister and added that a formal announcement would be made during a session of the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.

Earlier, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) jointly nominated Sarfraz Bugti as their candidate for the top slots in line with the formula decided to form government at the federal level and coalition government in Balochis­tan.

Speaking to the media after submitting nominations, Bugti thanked PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for placing their trust in him.

Sarfraz Bugti, who served as interior minister in the caretaker setup and provincial home minister in Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri’s cabinet, had joined PPP before the general elections.