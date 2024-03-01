AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-01

‘Iddat’ case verdict: Pleas of IK, Bushra declared ‘maintainable’

Fazal Sher Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s appeals against the recent verdict in the “Iddat” case, “maintainable” and issued notices to the concerned parties.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case, approved Khan and his wife’s petition against the verdict of the Iddat case and issued notices to both parties for arguments.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local court on February 3 awarded Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seven years’ imprisonment each for allegedly solemnizing Nikkah during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

The court in its verdict said the complainant [Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi] has been able to prove that the respondents [Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi] have gone through an unlawful marriage ceremony on January 1, 2018, with dishonest and fraudulent intention and as such has established the charge against the respondents for an offence within the meaning 496 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the hearing, PTI founder’s counsel Salman Akram Raja, Umer Riaz Gull, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry as well as prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas appeared before the court.

The PTI founder’s counsel said the court has summoned initial arguments in connection with the appeals filed against the Iddat case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Iddat case Shahrukh Arjumand

Comments

200 characters

‘Iddat’ case verdict: Pleas of IK, Bushra declared ‘maintainable’

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Forex reserves fall by $59m

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

NA speaker, deputy speaker, PM and President: JUI-F announces boycott of elections

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories