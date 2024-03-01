‘Iddat’ case verdict: Pleas of IK, Bushra declared ‘maintainable’

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s appeals against the recent verdict in the “Iddat” case, “maintainable” and issued notices to the concerned parties.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case, approved Khan and his wife’s petition against the verdict of the Iddat case and issued notices to both parties for arguments.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local court on February 3 awarded Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seven years’ imprisonment each for allegedly solemnizing Nikkah during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

The court in its verdict said the complainant [Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi] has been able to prove that the respondents [Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi] have gone through an unlawful marriage ceremony on January 1, 2018, with dishonest and fraudulent intention and as such has established the charge against the respondents for an offence within the meaning 496 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the hearing, PTI founder’s counsel Salman Akram Raja, Umer Riaz Gull, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry as well as prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas appeared before the court.

The PTI founder’s counsel said the court has summoned initial arguments in connection with the appeals filed against the Iddat case.

