LWMC initiates special cleaning activities across Lahore

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

LAHORE: In response to directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated special cleaning activities across the city as part of the Suthra Punjab campaign.

In this connection, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din here Thursday conducted surprise visits throughout Lahore to supervise cleaning operations. During his visit to Shahdara Town, he expressed disappointment over the sanitation and took strict action against several officials; Zonal Officer Shafaqat, Zonal Officer Malik Mustafa, Supervisor Muhammad Ali, and MVI Naseer Amin faced immediate suspension due to their failure to maintain adequate cleanliness standards. Additionally, a warning was issued to Town Manager Muazam Butt and Town Manager Saad Talal.

He also visited Ravi Bridge, Shahdara Chowk, Bara Dari Road, Begum Kot, Yousaf Park, and Chaman Colony. During his visit the Thokar workshop, he directed that the routes of all operational vehicles in the LWMC fleet should be prominently displayed on their front screens. Furthermore, he emphasised for immediate repair and return to service of vehicles undergoing maintenance.

In addition, he issued orders to the concerned drivers and fleet managers, emphasising the necessity of conducting daily inspections on operational vehicles to ensure their optimal performance. “LWMC workers and officers are active in the field round the clock to uphold cleanliness standards,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz LWMC Babar Sahib Din Suthra Punjab campaign

