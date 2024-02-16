Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs 2.73, HSD by Rs 8.37 per litre

The caretaker government announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday, taking their rates to Rs 275.62 and Rs 287.33 per litre, respectively.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 2.73 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 8.37 per litre.

The new prices take effect from February 16, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the interim government might raise the price of HSD by Rs8 per litre and keep the price of petrol unchanged with effect from February 16, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs13.55 and Rs2.75, respectively.