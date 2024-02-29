AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
PSL 2024 day 13: Rutherford stars as Quetta win last-ball thriller against Karachi

Syed Ahmed Raza Published February 29, 2024 Updated March 1, 2024 12:00am

Sherfane Rutherford starred with the bat as Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by five wickets in the 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Thursday.

Quetta needed 15 runs off the final over while chasing 166-run target. Rutherford hit two sixes and a four on the last ball to seal the win.

Earlier, James Vince's 37, and Anwar Ali’s quickfire 25 at the backend helped Karachi Kings post a respectable total of 165/8 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

After being put into bat, Karachi lost skipper Shan Masood early in the innings, but Tim Seifert (21 off 11) and James Vince (37 off 25) scored rapidly, posting Karachi’s highest powerplay score of 61/1.

However, mystery spinner Usman Tariq removed both Seifert and Vince in the seventh over, bringing Quetta back into the game.

Mohammad Nawaz (28 from 19) and Shoaib Malik (12 off 20) kept the scoreboard ticking, before Abrar Ahmed struck in the 13th over, removing Malik, who played unusually slow tonight.

Irfan Khan Niazi (15 off 10) along with Kieron Pollard (13 off 10) added 29 runs for the 6th wicket, but it was Anwar Ali’s 14-ball 25 that propelled Karachi to a respectable total of 165.

For Quetta, Abrar Ahmed bowled a brilliant spell of 3/31, while Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq took two wickets each.

PSL 2024 day 12 round-up: Munro, bowlers give Islamabad United second win

Quetta had a shaky start to their chase, losing in-form Saud Shakeel for 24 runs from 20 deliveries on the final ball of the powerplay.

The next two wickets of Khawaja Nafay (2 off 6), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (3 off 6), fell quickly, leaving Quetta 75/3 in the 10th over.

Jason Roy continued his onslaught, but wickets kept falling from the other end.

Quetta lost two more wickets of Jason Roy (52 off 31) and Rilee Rossouw (6 off 10) in quick succession. They were 89/5 in the 13th over with two newcomers at the crease.

Quetta seemed to be losing their plot once again, but Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford steadied the ship.

Both players rotated the strike well for a couple of overs, before Rutherford accelerated in the death overs, and eventually finished off the game on the last ball for Quetta.

He scored unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, while Hosein also contributed with 17-ball 22.

For Karachi, Zahid Mahmood and Hasan Ali took two wickets apiece.

