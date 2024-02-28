PSL 2024 day 12: Karachi Kings post 166-run target for Islamabad United

Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 48 leads Karachi Kings’ fightback as they post a 166-run target for Islamabad United in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Wednesday.

After being put into bat, Karachi Kings struggled on a slow wicket, losing Tim Seifert (8 off 9 balls) in the third over.

Shan Masood (27 off 30) put up a 40-run stand with Leus du Plooy (24 off 15) before the latter was bowled by Agha Salman in the 8th over.

The next three wickets of Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik (6 off 7), and Mohammad Nawaz (6 off 11) fell quickly, leaving the home side reeling at 89/5.

However, Kieron Pollard (48 off 28) and Irfan Khan Niazi (27 from 22 balls) built an unbeaten 77-run stand for the sixth wicket, taking Karachi Kings’ total to 165/5 after 20 overs.

For Islamabad, Naseem Shah, Imad Waseem, Hunain Shah and Salman Ali Agha took a wicket each.