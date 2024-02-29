AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.25% lower at 10,651.77
Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.25% lower at 10,651.77, snapping a two-session winning streak.

LOLC Finance and DFCC Bank were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.4% and 5.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 42.9 million shares from 46.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.64 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.3 million) from 1.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 630.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.51 billion rupees, the data showed.

