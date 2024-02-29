AIRLINK 60.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.89%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.67%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.09%)
HUBC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 125.04 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.33%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PPL 110.61 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SNGP 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.79%)
UNITY 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,640 Increased By 94.4 (1.44%)
BR30 22,520 Increased By 222 (1%)
KSE100 64,450 Increased By 746.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 21,821 Increased By 312.7 (1.45%)
Liverpool’s young players must be protected, says Klopp

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:33am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Liverpool’s fans and the media must avoid sensationalising the Premier League club’s young players and afford them the time they need to grow and learn, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list and Klopp was forced to field a young team in their 3-0 win over Championship side Southampton on Wednesday, with 18-year-olds Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas scoring their first goals for the senior team.

Klopp compared the attention the teenagers were getting to Luke Littler, who made headlines last month as the youngest player to reach the final of the World Darts Championship.

Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

“It’s a little bit like with the new darts sensation,” Klopp told reporters. “It’s fine for tonight, but from tomorrow on leave the boys in the corner please and don’t ask ‘where are they now, where are they now, where are they now’.

They have a lot to improve, a lot to learn,“ Klopp said. “We said a couple of times that the future doesn’t look that bad. Don’t forget it when the transfer window opens that there are a couple of pretty promising players already here.

Don’t close the door on them with 12 signings.“

