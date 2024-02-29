AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.92%)
Global aluminium producers seek Q2 premiums of $145-$155/T, sources say

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:01am

TOKYO: Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $145-$155 per metric ton for April-June primary metal shipments, up 61%-72% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Thursday.

Japan is Asia’s major importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Aluminium up after hitting one-month low

For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $90 per ton, down 7% from the prior quarter.

aluminium

