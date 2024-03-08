2024 may not serve the climate cause well

If 2023 wasn’t a good year for climate change, 2024 may not be any better – for those who wanted to hear some good news about climate change.

Earth’s average surface temperature in 2023 was the warmest on record since at least 1951, according to all organisations that work on global temperatures, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

They say 2023 did not just break 2016’s heat record, but reached close to the 1.5°C threshold nations agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accords – an international treaty on climate change.

As we moved into 2024, the world experienced its hottest January on record, continuing a run of exceptional heat fuelled by climate change, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

Meanwhile, US scientists already believe that 2024 has a one-in-three chance of being even hotter than last year, and a 99% chance of ranking in the top five warmest years.

Save the planet? How can we be so arrogant? The planet is, was, and always will be stronger than us. We can’t destroy it; if we overstep the mark, the planet will simply erase us from its surface and carry on existing. Why don’t they start talking about not letting the planet destroy us?: Paulo Coelho, The Winner Stands Alone

What’s pushing Earth’s temperature higher?

As per the United Nations’ (UN) definition, climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions.

But since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures. The main greenhouse gases that are causing climate change include carbon dioxide and methane.

Another factor is occurrence of El Nino – a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. El Nino occurs on average every 2-7 years.

Climate change, El Nino drive hottest June on record

In June 2023, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States declared the arrival of El Nino. Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations.

Scientists believe that El Nino will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into unchartered territory in the year ahead.

Ukraine, Gaza wars shift focus from climate change

Ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza have shifted the focus of world powers to short-term priorities, away from long-term threats like climate change. The highly anticipated COP28 was held in Dubai amid Israel distracted with dropping thousands of bombs on the small Gaza Strip.

In a recent article, The Guardian quoted research that said the planet warming emissions generated during the first two months of the war in Gaza were greater than the annual carbon footprint of more than 20 of the world’s most climate vulnerable nations.

The Gaza war has entered its sixth month and Israeli assault in the beseiged enclave is still going on – dire news for the Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that declared 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

Similarly, the two-year long Russia-Ukraine war has deepened climate crisis at a time when global greenhouse gas emissions are already at a record high.

According to a report, the Ukraine war added around 150 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in just 18 months, which is more than the annual emission of a highly developed country.

What lies ahead for Pakistan?

Despite pledges to reduce carbon emissions or calls for phase out of fossil fuel, wars will always outmaneuver the climate cause in getting the world’s attention.

COP28 in Dubai: 5 key takeaways for Pakistan

In this scenario, climate vulnerable countries like Pakistan must not expect some big climate change actions from developed countries. They will likely pledge more and give a few to deal with a catastrophe caused by climate change.

As per official figures, Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, However, methane emissions from agricultural production and landfills in the country are quite higher than many other countries, a climate change expert said in a recent training programme organised by a think tank Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED).

Other than pushing the developed countries, Pakistan needs to step up its in-house efforts to clean the environment and become more resilient to climate change.

Final word

The world is not prepared to save itself from the dangers of climate change. It’s high time to understand that we need the earth and not vice versa. So, every human being has to contribute to making it sustainable for the existence of our future generations.

COP-28 and Pakistan: pledges galore, but any action?

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners