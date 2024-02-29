AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
India Nifty 50 posts worst day in five weeks

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip index Nifty 50 posted its biggest drop in five weeks on Wednesday and small- and mid-caps stocks also declined as investors booked profits ahead of key US and domestic economic data.

The benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 settled 1.11% lower at 21,951.15, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.08% to 72,304.88.

They have shed 1.2% this week after gaining nearly 2% in the past two weeks, during which the Nifty hit record-high levels.

Bouts of profit-booking will continue at these levels, said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital Markets.

Globally, investors’ focus is now squarely on US inflation data on Thursday, which comes amid a sharp pullback in expectations of deep and early US interest rate cuts.

On the same day, data is expected to show India’s growth likely moderated to 6.6% in the October-December quarter. A robust macroeconomic outlook, sustained domestic inflows and healthy corporate results have fuelled the Nifty’s recent rally. India’s monthly derivatives expiry is also on Thursday and Gandhi expects that to add to the markets’ volatility, which is hovering near 10-month highs. The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps lost about 2% each. “Multiple asset managers are stopping taking in funds in the segments, while the market regulator has sought more disclosures from funds,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Investment Advisors.

