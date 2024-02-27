AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2024 04:43pm

Gold rates witnessed a slight increase of Rs100 per tola in Pakistan as the yellow metal’s international rate edged higher on Tuesday.

In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs215,900 while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,100 after an increase of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,056 per ounce, after an increase of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,570 per tola.

