Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

INP Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Wednesday (February 28).

As per details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting. The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Jamali will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Balochistan PA: ECP’s response to bill aimed at increasing number of general seats sought

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.

Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each in the 8th February General Elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged also bagged 10 seats. After the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly.

However, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JJUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with Pakistan People’s People (PPP) in the province too.

