Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Wednesday (February 28).

As per details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting. The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Jamali will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.

Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each in the 8th February General Elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged also bagged 10 seats. After the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly.

However, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JJUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with Pakistan People’s People (PPP) in the province too.