IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar before it after the minister again failed to appear in a case pertaining to missing Baloch students.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and others if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families.

During the hearing today, the judge asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan about PM Kakar.

The AGP said he was in Karachi, adding that the defence and interior ministers were also busy.

“We have charges against our institutions regarding enforced disappearances,’” said the judge.

“If the prime minister, defence minister and secretary, and the interior minister and secretary cannot perform their duties then they should leave their posts,” he added.

The IHC summoned the caretaker PM for a third time and adjourned the hearing till February 28.