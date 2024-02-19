AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.98%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.67 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.3%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.64%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.37%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (7.65%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.56%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 104.76 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.93%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.51%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
SEARL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.83%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.69%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,170 Increased By 96.8 (1.59%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 673.4 (3.31%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

  • Says if Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar cannot perform his duties then he should leave his post
BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2024 Updated February 19, 2024 02:46pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar before it after the minister again failed to appear in a case pertaining to missing Baloch students.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and others if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families.

During the hearing today, the judge asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan about PM Kakar.

The AGP said he was in Karachi, adding that the defence and interior ministers were also busy.

“We have charges against our institutions regarding enforced disappearances,’” said the judge.

“If the prime minister, defence minister and secretary, and the interior minister and secretary cannot perform their duties then they should leave their posts,” he added.

The IHC summoned the caretaker PM for a third time and adjourned the hearing till February 28.

IHC Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Baloch missing students

