AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-28

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Zaheer Abbasi Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred Rs2,435.349 billion to the provinces during the first six months of the current fiscal year under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award from Rs4,469,241 billion tax collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The year-on-year analysis reveals, transfer to the provinces during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year was 30 percent higher over Rs1,880 billion for the same period of last fiscal year.

Of the total FBR tax collection of Rs4,469 billion during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, Rs1,189.696 billion was transferred to the Punjab government during July-December 2023-24 as opposed to Rs936.162 billion for the same period a year before that is higher by 27 percent.

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

The federal government has transferred Rs602.409 billion to the Sindh government from the FBR total tax collection during July-December 2023-24 under NFC award, which is higher by 28 percent over Rs469.187 billion transferred to the provincial government during the same period of last fiscal year.

Rs405,059 billion has been transferred to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government under the NFC Award during the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to Rs314.125 billion for the same period of last fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 29 percent.

Transfers from the federal government under the NFC Award to the government of Balochistan was Rs238.185 billion during July-December 2023-24 compared to Rs160,566 billion for the same period of last fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 48 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government FBR NFC FBR tax collection provinces tax collections

Comments

200 characters

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories