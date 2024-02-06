AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

Zaheer Abbasi Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

ISLAMABAD: The sales tax on services collection by the provinces has increased by 23.44 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year to Rs 230.025 billion from Rs 186.343 billion for the same period of last fiscal year (July-December 2022-23).

According to the Finance Ministry data, the total provincial sales tax collection on services was Rs 230 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as opposed to Rs 186.343 billion during July-December 2022-23.

The sales tax collection on services by the Punjab was Rs 101.076 billion during July-December 2023-24 compared to Rs 90.914 billion for the same period a year before, showing an increase of 11.17 percent.

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

The sales tax on services collection by Sindh was Rs 100.564 billion during the first two quarters of the current fiscal year compared to Rs 74.661 billion during the same period (July-December) of 2022-23 fiscal year, reflecting an increase of 34 percent.

The sales tax on services collection by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Rs 18.721 billion during July-December 2023-24 which was 41 percent higher over Rs 13.273 billion for the same period of last fiscal year.

The sales tax on services collection by Balochistan was Rs 9.664 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year against Rs 7.495 billion for the same period of the last fiscal year showing an increase of 28.93 percent.

