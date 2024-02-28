AIRLINK 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.86%)
FCCL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.57%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 111.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.65%)
MLCF 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.09%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.97%)
SEARL 52.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.85%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.7 (1.15%)
BR30 22,399 Increased By 300.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 63,851 Increased By 631.8 (1%)
KSE30 21,523 Increased By 216.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-28

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Wasim Iqbal Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 10:04am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government may opt for back-to-back hikes in ex-depot petroleum products prices. This time the raise may be up to Rs3.50 per litre with effect from March 1, 2024.

The price of petrol is likely to go up by Rs3.50 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD price by Re1 per litre based on higher premium, exchange rate adjustment and current petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST) rate on petroleum products.

Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs 2.73, HSD by Rs 8.37 per litre

The price of HSD has an inflationary impact as it is usually used in the transportation sector. Meanwhile, price of light diesel oil (LDO) is expected to decrease by 80 paisa per litre and 70 paisa increase on kerosene oil.

Import premium on petrol is estimated at 10.48 after increase from $ 9.43 per bbl, whereas, the premium on HSD has estimated to $6.50 per bbl. The government is charging Rs60 per litre PL at both HSD and petrol.

Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55, HSD by Rs2.75

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has yet to work out the recommended fuel prices for the first half of March. The authority will calculate the prices of petroleum prices keeping in view monthly tax targets and estimated fuel consumption and supply cost of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.38 million tons in January, a decline of four per cent year-on-year as compared to 1.44 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline comes on the back of lower petrol and diesel sales.

Short-term inflation has been on a downward trajectory for the fourth week in a row, decelerating to 30.68 per cent year-on-year in the week ending Feb 22, 2024, official data showed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol prices HSD petroleum levy Interim government PL

Comments

200 characters

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories