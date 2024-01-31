Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55, HSD by Rs2.75

The caretaker government announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, taking their rates to Rs272.89 and Rs278.96 per litre, respectively.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs13.55 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.75 per litre.

The new prices take effect from February 1, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the interim government might raise the petrol price by Rs8 to Rs11 per litre and HSD by Rs2 to Rs7 per litre.

In the previous review, the government had announced a reduction of Rs8 per litre in the price of petrol while keeping the HSD rate unchanged.