Murad takes oath as CM; Bilawal, others present at ceremony

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah has received a third consecutive term at serving as the Sindh Chief Minister as he took an oath of his office on Tuesday at Governor’s House. Governor Kamran Tessori administered him oath in a ceremony.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Imtiaz Sheikh, Sardar Shah and several ambassadors from different countries also attended the oath-taking ceremony. Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar and other high-ranking officers were also present.

