Punjab CM pledges commitment to meritocracy, public service

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her profound appreciation for honest officers, highlighting the indispensable role of integrity in public service.

She affirmed her dedication to upholding meritocracy and combating nepotism, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards political appointments within her administration. Additionally, she underscored her government's unwavering commitment to financial transparency.

The CM was addressing bureaucrats at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

During her interaction with civil servants, the Chief Minister emphasized the paramount importance of delivering quality healthcare services to the populace. She directed officials to prioritize the prevention of diseases such as dengue and polio, while ensuring the seamless continuation of vital public utility projects in the healthcare sector. Notably, she extended her support to officers and employees demonstrating dedication, welcoming innovative ideas for the enhancement of public service delivery.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz stressed the urgent need to address public grievances promptly, advocating for swift action to resolve issues. She emphasized the imperative for comprehensive institutional and organizational reforms to tackle challenges at their core.

In a separate engagement at the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters, the Chief Minister directed the expeditious launch of the Smart District Safe City project across all districts by December 31. She also mandated the rollout of an upgraded "Women Safety App" within two weeks, offering 43 services at the touch of a button to ensure women's protection. Moreover, she announced plans for the construction of a hostel for women police communication officers within the Punjab Safe City Authority.

The Chief Minister oversaw the trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper App, designed to detect crimes including terrorism, rape, and drug offences in a timely manner. Advanced artificial intelligence-based software was unveiled to prevent violations such as failure to wear helmets or seat belts, and the unauthorized display of weapons. Additionally, Maryam inspected the monitoring capabilities of the Safe City Authority, including its surveillance of key public areas such as hospitals, bus stands, and shopping malls.

Concluding her visit, she expressed satisfaction with the dedication of lady police communication officers at the "15" helpline call centre, underlining the pivotal role they play in ensuring public safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024