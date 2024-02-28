AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-28

Thousands of Nigerians protest soaring costs

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ABUJA: Thousands of Nigerians rallied against soaring living costs on Tuesday as the worst economic crisis in a generation leaves many struggling to afford food.

Demonstrators hoped nationwide protests called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) umbrella union would pile pressure on the government, which brought in reforms last year that have had a devastating effect on citizens of Africa’s biggest economy.

As inflation skyrockets, many poor Nigerians have had to skip meals and give up products now considered a luxury, such as meat, eggs and milk.

Over 1,000 demonstrators marched on the National Assembly in the capital Abuja, watched over by vigilante groups and armed police.

The protesters chanted and carried signs saying “Let the poor breathe” and “End naira devaluation”.

“The government needs to wake up,” said protester Roland Bamiche, who works for a hospitality union.

“People are dying, people are suffering, people are going through hell,” the 45-year-old said. “The high cost of living is becoming unbearable.”

Since coming to office last year President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira has slid against the dollar.

The inflation rate reached a three-decade high of almost 30 percent in January, according to the national bureau of statistics.

Tinubu has called for patience to allow his reforms to take effect, saying they will help attract foreign investment, but the measures have hit Nigerians hard.

“Tinubu promised a change but now look where we are,” said activist Aghedo Kehinde Stephen in Lagos where more than 1,000 also turned out. “There is no food and no security in the country.”

In the north, the economic crisis has forced people to eat poor-grade rice used as fish food.

Hundreds marched to the governor’s office in the northern city Kano.

“The population has been reduced to beggars. The government must take drastic measures,” said protester Saudatu Ibrahim.

“We need prices to come down,” said NLC worker Mercy Adeyemi at the Abuja demonstration.

The price of rice has more than doubled in the past year and the 48-year-old mother of four said she has been missing meals to make ends meet.

Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigerians protest

Comments

200 characters

Thousands of Nigerians protest soaring costs

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories