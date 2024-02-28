Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 27, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.45
Open Offer Rs 282.04
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 27, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.45
Open Offer Rs 282.04
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 28
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 28
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
519.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 28
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 28
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 28
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 28
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 28
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
482
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 28
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 28
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 28
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
86.96
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 28
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 28
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
519.05
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 28
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 28
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 28
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 28
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 28
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
482
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 28
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 28
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 28
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
86.96
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 28
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
47,571,335
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 28
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
40,638,138
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
25,795,159
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 28
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
23,306,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 28
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
22,775,500
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 28
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
14,674,003
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 28
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
13,590,238
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Feb 28
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
12,427,995
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 28
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
11,357,271
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 28
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
10,040,000
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 27
|
279.43
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 27
|
279.13
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 27
|
150.42
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 27
|
77.59
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 27
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 27
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 23
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 26
|
5069.53
|
Nasdaq / Feb 26
|
15976.25
|
Dow Jones / Feb 26
|
39069.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 26
|
17423.23
|
France CAC40 / Feb 26
|
7929.82
|
India Sensex / Feb 27
|
72766.98
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 27
|
39183
|
Hang Seng / Feb 27
|
16574.21
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 27
|
7690.30
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 23
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 26
|
185014
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 27
|
77.59
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 27
|
2034.54
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 27
|
95.41
Comments