Sports

Antony has character to bounce back at Man Utd, says Ten Hag

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 07:57pm

LONDON: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says under-performing Antony has the character to “fight back” based on his previous experience of managing the Brazil winger at Ajax.

Antony has yet to make the starting line-up in the Premier League in 2024 but Ten Hag said the 24-year-old has “great abilities”.

“I know from the past, he is unstoppable,” the Dutchman said on Tuesday. “No defender can stop him because he’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. When he plays that game, he will perform.

Pochettino accepts Chelsea future ‘not in my hands’

“I’m very confident he will do it for the future. He is resilient, he is a character and he will fight back. I back him and he now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up.”

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest, with United looking to rebound from their 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League.

The FA Cup represents United’s last realistic hope of a trophy this season, with Ten Hag aware of the expectations around the club.

United face Manchester City on Sunday, where defeat would significantly dent their bid for Champions League qualification.

“When you are unbeaten for January and February and you lose one game – we know our aim is to win every game, at United you have to win every game,” said Ten Hag.

Casemiro is available for the trip to Nottingham after a cut head forced the midfielder off against Fulham.

“Obviously it was a poor performance (against Fulham), a poor defeat, we are aware of this and we want to stay in every competition so, yeah, we have to win tomorrow,” said the United boss.

